New diving sensation Tom Daley joins A-list sports set

26 MARCH 2008

After winning the ten metre platform title at the European Championships this weekend 13-year-old diving whizz Tom Daley is becoming something of a celebrity in his own right.



The youngster, who's currently preparing to represent Great Britain at the Beijing Olympics over the summer, hasn't been distracted by his new found fame, however. "He's got a good head on his shoulders and I was really impressed by that," says his dive coach Leon Taylor, adding: "He's such a nice guy, too."



For his part, Tom remains modest when it comes to assessing his chances at the upcoming Games. "I'm not expecting a medal in Beijing," insists the 5ft 2in champ, who will become the second-youngest male Olympian in British history when he competes this summer.



He already has his sights set on the following set of Games, though. "I've just got to get ready for London 2012," he says.



"My biggest dream would be to get gold in front of a home crowd in London," he adds. "Everyone wants to be an Olympian and to get an Olympic gold medal."



Meanwhile, experts believe Tom, who was voted Young Sports Personality Of The Year in 2007, could be on course to become Britain's youngest sports millionaire off the back of potentially endorsements.



