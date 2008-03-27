The Beckham clan unites behind their centurion Becks

27 MARCH 2008

Having travelled in some cases thousands of miles, the whole Beckham family was on hand to clap soccer star David as he stepped out in Paris' Stade de France to play his 100th game for England.



The football ace's divorced parents, Sandra and Ted, were watching proudly as David - in a specially designed pair of golden boots and his number seven shirt - was greeted by cheering fans.



Rifts caused by their separation were put aside after Ted suffered a heart attack last year and there was no way they would have missed their boy earning his historic cap. They jetted in from England with Becks' sister Joanne.



Victoria, who'd witnessed her husband's determination to reach the landmark game, had come much further –from LA via London.



In honour of her man's big day the Spice Girl was immaculate in a charcoal grey dress, jacket and Christian Louboutin heels. Joining her in the private box were her mother Jackie and the couple's three sons.



In the end the player they are already referring to as 'a legend' was substituted after an hour - but not before the crowd had given him another ovation.