Kevin has shed his bad boy ways to focus on being a family man

27 MARCH 2008

There have been some drastic changes in Kevin Federline's life. Once a regular headline-maker with his bling image and energetic social life, Britney Spears' ex has shifted his priorities to focus firmly on those who need him most: his children.



"I spend most of the day chasing my kids around the house," reveals Kevin who, as well as being the father to the pop princess' toddlers, Jayden and Preston, has two other children from a previous relationship. "Their needs define my schedule every day."



In an interview published in an American magazine to coincide with his 30th birthday, the former rap bad boy talks with newfound maturity about the importance of being "a role model" for his young brood.



It's a course which has led him back onto a friendly footing with Britney, with whom he had little contact for a year after their separation in 2006. "I will always love (the mother of my children) and will always be there (for her)," says the single dad.



And as his former wife gets her life on track Kevin is looking forward to the day she can play a more active part in their sons' lives. "It's very important to me that my children will always know that no matter what happens, they have a mommy and daddy who love them very much," he emphasises.