Foxy Natalie continues red carpet reign on night out in West End

28 MARCH 2008

She once lived in baggy clothes and felt more comfortable turning up to showbiz events in figure-hiding jeans and jumpers. For Natalie Cassidy, those days are long gone, however. The former EastEnders actress, who admits she's become "something of a fox" since starting a healthy-living regime and dropping two-and-a-half stone, put in another head-turning appearance on the London party circuit this week.



The 24-year-old actress stepped out in a monochrome strapless dress which showed off her figure on Thursday night. She was attending the debut performance - and after party - of hip-hop dance show musical Into The Hoods, a West End show based on the fairytale musical Into the Woods.



Her svelte new look isn't the only thing Natalie has to smile about at the moment. The small screen star recently revealed she's got a new man in her life, though she's keeping his identity under wraps. "I've just started seeing someone," she says. "He's lovely. We met on my last job, so it's quite new - and that's all I'm telling."



Joining Natalie for a night at the theatre were several British personalities, including former Blue band member Duncan James and Frank Skinner, who was accompanied by his girlfriend of several years, former receptionist Cathy Mason.