The American socialite got more than she bargained for while judging the Miss Turkey beauty pageant when she was called upon to participate in a belly dancing routine
As the band struck up a lively tune Paris followed her dance companion's lead, gamely shaking her hips and twirling around to cheers from the audience
"This is my first time judging anything like this," said Paris, who improvised an exotic touch of her own by using a dancer's belt as a veil
28 MARCH 2008
Though she's an expert at strutting her stuff on VIP room dance floors, there was an impromptu bootie-shaking experience with a difference in store for Paris Hilton this week in Turkey.
In Istanbul to help judge the televised Miss Turkey beauty pageant, the platinum blonde socialite found herself the centre of attention when she was called upon to join a belly dancer in her routine.
Paris was led on stage by a professional dancer as the band struck up a lively tune. And though her elegant-floor length gown didn't allow as much freedom of movement as that enjoyed by her crop top-wearing dance companion, the 27-year-old gamely shook her hips and twirled around clapping to cheers from the audience.
"This is my first time judging anything like this," said Paris before the event. "I'm going to look at how the girls carry themselves, what they look like, the way they dress and what they say."