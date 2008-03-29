Former journalist Ed Mitchell, the subject of Carol's last TV documentary, arrives at the hotel for the service
TV newsreader Dermot Murnaghan also came to remember the popular journalist, who was on British screens for 30 years
Bubbly blond Carol died earlier this month aged 63, just days after suffering from a stroke
29 MARCH 2008
Friends and family gathered in Brighton on Saturday for a memorial service marking the life of the late ITV newscaster Carol Barnes, who died earlier this month.
TV journalists and former colleagues Jon Snow, Dermot Murnaghan and Martyn Lewis were among the famous faces.
They joined Carol's family, including her son James and ex-husband James Thompson at the Grand Hotel event. Other guests included the popular blond's former partner, Labour MP Denis MacShane and The Bill star Christopher Ellison.
Also paying tribute was former journalist Ed Mitchell, the subject of Carol's last TV documentary.
An order of service featuring a smiling photograph of Carol, who was 63 when she died, was distributed to all the guests. Inside the five-star hotel, a montage of images showed the respected journalist at various times in her life. Pictures followed her from childhood through to some of her more memorable TV broadcasts, including meeting the Queen.
Remembering "a cherished mum and sister… adored by many", the order of service spoke warmly of the late presenter.
"She was in her prime; happy, bubbly and optimistic as she always was, and for this at least we are thankful," it said. "Her honest and caring way will be greatly missed by many, but for some the world will never be the same again."