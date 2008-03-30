Father-of-four Harrison gets into the spirit of the awards show, much to the delight of the young children in the audience
Photo: © Getty Images
British star Orlando Bloom takes to the hot seat to be drenched in green slime
Photo: © Getty Images
His career has earned him Hollywood's respect, and this weekend Harrison Ford also won the hearts of hundreds of youngsters as he allowed himself to be covered in slime at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Indiana Jones actor Harrison was not the only famous face to be covered in green goo - the traditional badge of honour for the show. British heart-throb Orlando Bloom also braved the drenching, along with the show's host, comedian Jack Black.
Winners at the 21st annual event - all chosen by youngsters - included Sweeney Todd star Johnny Depp, who was voted favourite actor, while mum-to-be Jessica Alba walked away with the favourite actress gong.
Bubbly blonde Cameron Diaz received the "Wannabe" prize, an inspiration award that goes to a celebrity role model who children look up to. It was, said the actress, "the biggest honour of my entire life".
The big winner on the night was 15-year-old Miley Cyrus, who stars in Disney's Hannah Montana show. The pretty youngster was voted favourite TV actress and favourite singer.