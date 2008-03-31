Although the Desperate Housewives actress' onscreen character isn't known for her maternal instinct, Nicollette seemed to slip right into the mothering role as she took charge of a pal's baby in LA
Meanwhile her Wisteria Lane neighbour, Marcia, was out with her daughters at the weekend, calling in at a home interiors store with the one-year-old twins
The flame-haired actress has often spoken of the joy her twins Eden and Savannah have brought her. "I’m madly in love with them!" she says
With her racy outfits and man-eating reputation, Nicollette Sheridan's onscreen character Edie Britt is far from mumsy. However, in real life the Desperate Housewives star was more than happy to step into a mothering role as she spent time with a gal pal and her baby over the weekend.
Casually dressed for a day browsing the stores in Beverly Hills, the West Sussex born actress - who's engaged to American crooner Michael Bolton - seemed to be enjoying her baby-bonding session in the LA sunshine. The 44-year-old, who was the focus of pregnancy reports last November, has denied she's planning on starting a family of her own any time soon.
"We're very, very happy," she says of her relationship with the Georgia On My Mind singer, quipping: "and I'm looking forward to having my first-born when I'm 70!".
One Desperate Housewives star enjoying motherhood for real, though, is flame-haired Marcia Cross. The proud mum, who says she can't bear to spend time apart from her one-year-old twins Eden and Savannah, took them with her to browse a home interiors store in Santa Monica.
"If I work a couple of long days... I have the girls come to the set," she reveals. "Though I can’t really be with them, I can at least change a diaper or play with them for a minute and then run back out... They're so cute. They’re just... thriving. I’m madly in love with them!"