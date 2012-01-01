Miss England hopeful Chloe tells HELLO! why she loves her curves

2 APRIL 2008

With her voluptuous curves Chloe Marshall is the first to admit she's not a traditional Miss England contender. That's exactly what the Guilford-born beauty became two weeks ago, however, when she beat a line up of slimmer rivals to be crowned Miss Surrey.



And now the 17-year-old has revealed her shapely body in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO! magazine. Wearing the white, gem-encrusted bikini she'll don for the Miss England pageant in July, she exudes pride and confidence as she flashes a winning smile.



"It's what I was born to do – posing for the camera," she says in an interview to accompany the pictures. "And as I keep saying, I love my body. People seem desperate to get me to say that I… would rather be thin, but the fact is I wouldn't change myself at all.



Trainee beautician Chloe, who has been signed up by the Models Plus modelling agency, hopes she can inspire other girls to be happy with their bodies, and show that it is possible to be beautiful without being a size zero.



"What I am promoting is a healthy girl who looks after herself and doesn't try to force her body to be something it's not," she says. "I'm a size 16. I eat well, I exercise regularly - I jog, swim, and work out with weights."



