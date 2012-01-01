'Incredible' Lewis sets Monaco date with 'gorgeous' Dannii

3 APRIL 2008

After emerging triumphant in the Australian Grand Prix last month it seems race ace Lewis Hamilton won something in addition to first place in the race - the affections of X Factor judge Dannii Minogue.



It now seems romance may be blossoming for the pair, who exchanged numbers after the Melbourne race and have been in constant contact ever since. "Lewis has been texting Dannii like mad since they met in Melbourne," reveals a source. "He took a real shine to her. (He) thought she was gorgeous and was really impressed with her knowledge of cars!"



For her part, Kylie's little sister - who was once engaged to Formula 1 driver Jacques Villeneuve, has been equally quick to praise the 23-year-old track ace. "I think the guy is incredible," she enthused. "He is mostly perfect in every way, shape and form."



Despite being kept apart by their hectic schedules, the duo have reportedly vowed to meet for a dinner date after the Monaco Grand Prix next month.



"Lewis is delighted they have finally set a date," says the source. "It's the earliest time they could both do. They will certainly have a lot to talk about. Dannii is quite knowledgable about F1 thanks to her relationship with Jacques."



Hunky Lewis been linked to a long line of lovelies, including Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, since parting ways with his long term girlfriend last year.