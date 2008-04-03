Millions of 'EastEnders' fans tune in to welcome back Ricky and Bianca

3 APRIL 2008

They haven't yet come face to face, but former East End residents Bianca Jackson and her ex-husband Ricky Butcher are back in Albert Square. And EastEnders viewers switched on in their droves to see the actors behind the characters, Patsy Palmer and Sid Owen, appear in the same episode for the first time in six years.



An audience of 9.7 million saw Sid's character come back to his old stomping ground to bury his father Frank, as single mum Bianca and her four children were being evicted from their B&B accommodation.



TV bosses are hoping viewing figures will reach another high on Friday, when Bianca bumps into her ex in a cafe, greeting him with her trademark, ear-piercing: "Rickaaay!".



It's promised sparks will fly as the flame-haired mother of four falls out with her former love's current fiancée Melina.



Even though he spends most of his time on set getting a tongue-lashing, Sid seems to love the experience. "Any time working with Patsy is great fun," insists the small screen favourite.