Fiancé Wayne lavishes birthday girl Coleen with designer outfits

4 APRIL 2008

With two special events this week – her 22nd birthday and a Grand National appearance - Coleen McLoughlin probably felt that her wardrobe needed an overhaul. Luckily the Liverpool lass' footie ace fiancé, Wayne Rooney stepped in to treat his girl to £10,000 worth of designer gear.



The footballer - whose weekly pay packet is in the region of £50,000 - left his credit card behind the counter of an upmarket Cheshire boutique, so that Coleen could pick out whatever took her fancy.



Her man's generous gesture clearly wasn't lost on Coleen, who was pictured chatting excitedly on her mobile phone during a retail expedition just before her birthday. Shopping bag in hand, the pretty TV presenter may well have been regaling a friend with details of her new purchases.



One of the outfits will presumably be shown off when Coleen attends Ladies Day at the Grand National on Friday.



While some punters are no doubt focused on the equestrian action, many visitors regard the race to be named 'best dressed' as the real competition.



Having agreed to preside over the prizegiving, the footballer's fiancée will be keen to show off her own style credentials.