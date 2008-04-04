Recovered 'Top Gear' presenter Richard bounces back with style

4 APRIL 2008

Since suffering his near-fatal high-speed car crash a year and a half ago, Richard Hammond has already resumed his role presenting car-centred TV show Top Gear and is hotly tipped to front the BBC's Formula One coverage next season. And the handsome TV star is also getting his life back on track with the person who most helped his recovery - wife Mindy, whom he treated to a day out at a Birmingham style event this week.



Mindy was at Richard's bedside as he slowly recovered in the months following the accident. "He has come back. He is Richard as he was, only a new, improved version," she says.



And though the period after the crash was tough and Richard still suffers from memory loss, the 38-year-old presenter's wife says the whole experience has only made their relationship stronger.



"There are people who have been through similar experiences to Richard who have no idea who their wife is and probably don't want to. But for us, I think it reawakened something," says Mindy. "We have always been very, very lucky. We have had a good, solid relationship through all sorts of ups and downs and all this has done is make it really concrete."