Coleen revealed that she decided on her outfit at the last minute when she saw the sunny weather. "I thought I would go a bit short," she said of her Balenciaga dress
Dressed demurely in black, Sheree Murphy was in good spirits as she helped judge the competition to find the most stylish outfit
5 APRIL 2008
Proving her glamorous fashion credentials once again, Coleen McLoughlin was first past the winning post at Aintree's famous Ladies' Day, one of the trendiest events in the horse racing calendar.
The 22-year-old turned heads in a short floral Balenciaga dress, completing the colourful outfit with matching blue and yellow Christian Louboutin heels and a blue clutch handbag.
Putting her style savvy to good use, Coleen also joined actress Sheree Murphy to judge the most stylish outfit of the racing event. The young face of Asda, who marries her footballer fiancé Wayne Rooney later this year, will present the competition winner with £35,000 worth of prizes on Saturday.
"Everyone looks great," Coleen enthused. "Everyone has made such an effort from top to toe".
Also enjoying the racing was former beautician Alex Curran, the wife of England star Steven Gerrard. Dressed in a flamenco style off-the-shoulder red top and black pencil skirt, the pretty mum-of-two joined her pals having fun at the Liverpool racecourse.
From the world of TV, actress Kym Ryder and her Coronation Street co-stars Jenny McAlpine, Charlie Condou and Antony Cotton popped across from neighbouring Manchester to cheer on the horses, while Loose Women presenter Claire Sweeney got into the spring spirit in a sunshine yellow dress adorned with black trim and bow.