'Queen' Myleene celebrates her 30th birthday in regal style

6 APRIL 2008

A host of celebrities donned fancy dress to celebrate with birthday girl Myleene Klass. And with the theme of the night being "What I Want To Be When I Grow Up", there was a wide variety of fabulous fantasies on display.



In a beautiful gold and turquoise dress – topped off with an ornate gold headdress - 30-year-old Myleene was in regal mode as the Queen of the Nile, Cleopatra. Joined by her fiancé Graham, dashing as a fighter pilot, the musician partied with the guests at a London nightclub. The group then moved to her home to continue the fun.



Guests included hunky boy band members Duncan James, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy. Adding some extra glam to the night were former model Emma Griffiths and former Steps singer Lisa Scott Lee.



Multi-talented beauty Myleene had a lot to celebrate. Not only did she become a mum for the first time last year, she has successfully released a book about her pregnancy, My Bump And Me, followed by a classical compilation CD Myleene's Music For Mothers. The next decade of her life has a busy start too. The I'm A Celebrity … contestant is hosting next month's Classical BRIT Awards.