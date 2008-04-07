Geri shows off new beau as she joins Simon at US charity bash

7 APRIL 2008

It may be one of the biggest events on the US TV calendar, but there was certainly no shortage of Brits at a taping of charity show Idol Gives Back on Sunday night. Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and music mogul Simon Cowell were both flying the flag for the UK at the annual star-studded fundraiser in LA.



The show, which featured appearances from Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon, funnyman Robin Williams and London Bridge singer Fergie, aims to use the popularity of hit TV talent contest American Idol to raise money for good causes across the world.



One of the biggest surprises of the evening came when Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt took to the stage to introduce a charity segment. It was thought the star, who's residing in Texas while he lenses upcoming action fantasy Tree Of Life, would film a pre-taped clip to be screened at the event. But instead he turned up in the flesh - to much hysteria from the crowd.



And Geri, fresh from her trip to the White House in her role as UN ambassador, showed off her new dancer beau Ivan Velez as they strolled hand-in-hand down the red carpet. The pair hit it off when he was working as a dancer on the recent Spice Girls reunion tour and have been inseparable ever since.



"Geri and Ivan met on the tour and were working very closely together," reveals a pal of the popstar. "Towards the end, it began to heat up and turn into something more. She found she missed him after the tour ended in February, so she flew out to Los Angeles to be with him… It's early days but they're having a lot of fun!"