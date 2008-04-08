The London-based Shakespeare In Love star and her American mum, Meet The Parents actress Blythe Danner, were clearly enjoying being reunited as they attended a charity dinner in aid of a hunger relief charity
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Joining the mother-daughter team at the event were models Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington
Photo: © Getty Images
8 APRIL 2008
While she recently announced she's easing off on her film career to concentrate on family, Gwyneth Paltrow is still clearly putting in the time as far as her charitable commitments are concerned. The actress, showing off a recently cropped shoulder-length 'do, was among the guests at a fundraising dinner in New York this week.
Held to commemorate 25 years of fundraising by local hunger relief charity Food Bank For New York City, the event also presented the blonde beauty with a chance to enjoy a night out with her mum, American movie actress turned TV star Blythe Danner.
Since mum-of-two Gwyneth now resides in London with her Coldplay frontman husband Chris Martin and their children Apple, three, and one-year-old Moses, opportunities for US-based Blythe to see her daughter are less frequent.
Joining the mother-daughter team at the bash was California-born cover girl Christy Turlington, chic in a black dress and knee-high boots, and her Danish catwalk contemporary Helena Christensen, pretty in a knee-length pink creation.