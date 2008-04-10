JK Rowling and Jordan in limelight at Oscars of the literary world

10 APRIL 2008

One is probably the most successful children's author in the world, while the other is a lingerie model and reality TV star. But this week JK Rowling and Jordan were sharing the same platform when they attended the 2008 British Book Awards.



The pair had both been recognised by the highbrow literary event. Harry Potter writer JK picked up a lifetime achievement award, while Jordan - who writes under her real name of Katie Price – had received a nod for her children's book My Pony Care Book.



The mother of three's pet manual was her first foray into the youngsters' market. Her previous book, an autobiography entitled Being Jordan, sold just over a million copies.



Although she didn't win, the 29-year-old - who upped the event's sizzle factor significantly in a striking backless gown - seemed to be enjoying the opportunity to rub shoulders with leading literary talents at the Grovenor House Hotel ceremony. Among them were crime writer Patricia Cornwell and Ian McEwan. Also in attendance were Top Gear's Richard Hammond and fellow TV presenters Richard and Judy.