The screen veteran, seen here with model Claudia and actor Christopher Lee, graciously lent the diamonds she was wearing to Eva Green so the French actress was camera-ready for her red-carpet moment
Photo: © Getty Images
When the jewellery the Bond girl had been lent for the occasion failed to appear, Joan saved the day by handing over the strand of diamonds she was wearing
Photo: © Getty Images
Also adding glamour to the event was burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese
Photo: © Getty Images
11 APRIL 2008
Dynasty beauty Joan Collins helped fellow actress Eva Green out of a tight spot with the loan of a £5-million necklace at a glittering party in Switzerland. Both screen lovelies had been promised spectacular sparklers by the organisers of the event, luxury accessories brand Montblanc.
"Eva's went missing and wasn't delivered to her in time," reveals a source. "When Joan realised (the French star) didn't have a necklace she generously parted with her own. It had more than 3,000 diamonds, including one six-carat stone, to make sure Eva was suitably attired when she faced the cameras."
And the grateful Parisian found a sophisticated alternative to the way Joan had worn the necklace - by draping the stunning jewels down her back.
The normally on-the-ball Joan did have one slight hiccough during the evening, however. When German supermodel Claudia Schiffer walked over for a chat the screen veteran had to be filled-in on the identity of the statuesque blonde.