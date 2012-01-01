Flanked by colourfully dressed companions, the exuberant British comedian made sure all eyes were on him at the Hollywood premiere of Forgetting Sarah Marshall . In the film Russell plays the frontman of a band, and one of his onscreen tracks - Inside Of You - is due to be released later this month Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Hawaiian dancing girls help TV comic Russell steal the show in LA

11 APRIL 2008

He wasn't the lead actor of the film, nor is he a big name in the States. But Russell Brand's arrival at the LA premiere of Forgetting Sarah Marshall was certainly the one that caused the most excitement.



In case his usual tight 'rock star' garb wasn't enough to guarantee attention, the big-haired comic, who admits to loving the limelight, appeared with a pair of beautiful Hawaiian 'hula' girls. He then proceeded to tread – or rather dance – the red carpet, flanked by his exotic companions.



The comedy, which marks the British star's Hollywood debut, is set in Hawaii. In the movie Russell plays Aldous Snow, a rock musician on vacation with his new TV-star girlfriend. Unbeknown to the couple, her ex, who's still distraught at their break-up, is heading for the same resort - which is when the fun begins.