No expense spared as Ivana Trump marries her Italian love

12 APRIL 2008

After more than six years together, glamorous socialite Ivana Trump and her actor fiancé Rossano Rubicondi are to tie the knot on Saturday night in what promises to be an extravagant affair.



Blond beauty Ivana, 59, will walk down the aisle at the Palm Beach country club estate of her former husband, The Apprentice mogul Donald, in front of 600 guests.



With 25 bridesmaids, a 12ft-tall cake created by German chefs and a 25-piece orchestra flown in from Paris to serenade the newly-weds, no expense has been spared. The bride herself, marrying for the third time, has been working round-the-clock to make sure everything goes well.



Guests, including Rick and Kathy Hilton, George Hamilton, Natalie Cole, Leonard and Evelyn Lauder and Neil Sedaka, who is singing at the glamorous event, have been told to follow a strict dress code. The bride's 27-year-old daughter, Ivanka, will be dressed in yellow as maid of honour.



Ivana herself has reportedly picked out between six and ten gowns from the couture shows at Paris. She has also been taking tango lessons to make sure her first dance with her Italian husband is extra-special.



"She knows what she likes, she knows what she wants, she has it down to pat," said Ivanka about her mum's preparations.