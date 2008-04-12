"He always has a smile on his face. He's sporty. He's healthy. He's a great guy with a lot of talent," says Ivana of her fiancé
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Ivanka, 27, will be the maid of honour on her mum's special day while her father, business entrepreneur Donald Trump, who has reportedly drawn up the pre-nuptial agreement for the couple, will be among the guests
Photo: © Getty Images
12 APRIL 2008
After more than six years together, glamorous socialite Ivana Trump and her actor fiancé Rossano Rubicondi are to tie the knot on Saturday night in what promises to be an extravagant affair.
Blond beauty Ivana, 59, will walk down the aisle at the Palm Beach country club estate of her former husband, The Apprentice mogul Donald, in front of 600 guests.
With 25 bridesmaids, a 12ft-tall cake created by German chefs and a 25-piece orchestra flown in from Paris to serenade the newly-weds, no expense has been spared. The bride herself, marrying for the third time, has been working round-the-clock to make sure everything goes well.
Guests, including Rick and Kathy Hilton, George Hamilton, Natalie Cole, Leonard and Evelyn Lauder and Neil Sedaka, who is singing at the glamorous event, have been told to follow a strict dress code. The bride's 27-year-old daughter, Ivanka, will be dressed in yellow as maid of honour.
Ivana herself has reportedly picked out between six and ten gowns from the couture shows at Paris. She has also been taking tango lessons to make sure her first dance with her Italian husband is extra-special.
"She knows what she likes, she knows what she wants, she has it down to pat," said Ivanka about her mum's preparations.