Kerry Katona thrilled as a 'beautiful' baby son joins her family

12 APRIL 2008

It's celebration time in the home of TV presenter Kerry Katona and her husband Mark Croft following the birth of their son, Maxwell. The young tot made his entrance into the world five weeks early, weighing in at a healthy 5lb 4oz.



Former Atomic Kitten Kerry, 27, was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering contractions filming her fly-on-the-wall MTV show Crazy In Love. She was not due to give birth until 19 May.



"He's beautiful," enthused the new mum-of-four. "We can't wait to get him home. It's a beautiful boy to go with our three girls."



The couple, who married on Valentine's Day last year, are already parents to one-year-old Heidi.



Celebrity publicist Max Clifford – after whom the tot is named - added that mum and baby were both doing well.



As for the choice of name, he said: "I am very proud that Max was named after me."



He also revealed that Kerry's eldest daughters, Molly, six, and five-year-old Lilly-Sue, from her marriage to singer Brian McFadden, had seen their mum and were excited about their new baby brother.