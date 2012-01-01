Heather reveals plans for Stateside move at Vegas beauty pageant

14 APRIL 2008

Heather Mills made a stunning return to the limelight this weekend as she carried out her first major public appearance since her divorce was finalised earlier this month. In Las Vegas to join the judging panel at the annual Miss USA beauty pageant, Paul McCartney's former wife turned heads in a sumptuous green gown with plunging neckline.



More than 250 million people tuned in to see Heather join other celebs, including former Nsync star Joey Fatone, decide Miss Texas should be crowned Miss USA. And although the 40-year-old Brit received a somewhat negative reception from the crowd at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, she remained upbeat about her appearance.



"I really enjoyed myself!" she enthused. "It was a great contest. If there was some negative reaction, what can you do? There will always be some people like that."



Heather, who shot to fame in the US after appearing on last year's series of Dancing With The Stars - the American version of Strictly Come Dancing - also spoke of her plans for the future. "I'm going to move to America. Los Angeles hopefully," she revealed. "I love England, but everything that has happened makes me realise I'll be better off in the States."



While the Las Vegas audience was not altogether warm in its reception of Heather - there were boos as the show kicked off - it seems she has a high-profile fan in the form of entrepreneur Donald Trump, who co-owns the Miss USA beauty pageant. "I think America wants more Heather Mills," he declared after the event.