Royal treatment for Paris as she spins discs at Prince Harry's hangout

15 APRIL 2008

London nightspot Mahiki is a favoured hangout for Britain's young royal set, so it came as no surprise that Paris Hilton found her way there during a visit to the capital. The platinum-haired heiress was invited to get the party started at Prince Harry's regular haunt with a stint in the DJ booth.



Paris, currently on a world tour with her boyfriend, Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden, appeared at the trendy Mayfair cocktail bar dressed in a foxy silver jacket over a sheer black number.



The California girl had spent the previous week in Britain, but kept her visit low key, checking into a two-star hotel in Liverpool and eschewing the local night life.



Monday's event, though, had been billed as an evening of 'Mahiki Madness', and there was certainly a festival atmosphere as partygoers waited until 2am for the guest of honour to arrive.



Once inside The Simple Life star bopped away, dividing her time between the dancefloor and the decks, where at one point she treated revellers to her own tune Stars Are Blind. As Paris showed off her moves, staff served the socialite and her entourage beverages in custom-made pink glasses, decorated with flowers and engraved with her name.