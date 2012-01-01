Although his mum comes from a Jewish family, the footie ace and his wife apparently chose the renowned private nursery on merit and have no plans to introduce Cruz to the religious faith. "It's just one of the best schools for young children in LA," reveals a source close to the pair Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Beckhams to send youngest son Cruz to exclusive Jewish school

16 APRIL 2008

As Cruz, the smallest of their boys, nears nursery school age, parents Victoria and David Beckham have been on the lookout for the perfect LA pre school. And they've apparently found the place they want to send their three-year-old, after checking out an exclusive Jewish school.



Victoria and Becks spent three-and-a-half hours meeting staff and being shown round the private nursery, which is attached to a Jewish temple. And although the footie ace has Jewish roots, a source close to the couple says they have no plans to introduce Cruz to the faith. "It's just one of the best schools for young children in LA."



David's mum Sandra comes from a Jewish family, and in his first autobiography, My World, the LA Galaxy player reveals: "I've probably had more contact with Judaism than with any other religion."



"I used to wear the traditional Jewish skullcap when I was younger," he writes, "and I also went along to some Jewish weddings with my grandfather."