The Candle In The Wind singer entertains guests at a US sports awards show in his inimitable funky style
Also on hand was his friend Sharon, who presented a gong with American football star Tony Gonzalez
16 APRIL 2008
Eternal showman Elton John delivered on a promise to appear at a glitzy US awards ceremony by performing an electrifying set. Flamboyantly turned-out in a suit embroidered with the word 'Love' in large gold letters, the singer was the star turn at the Billies award ceremony, which honours outstanding reporting of women's sports.
Also taking to the stage, in this case on presenting duty, was another high-profile Brit - X-Factor judge Sharon Osbourne.
The two showbiz pals attended as a personal favour to legendary tennis ace Billie Jean King, after whom the awards are named.
Elton, a long-time supporter of the Wimbledon champ, couldn't be more complimentary about her efforts to further equal participation in sports.
"Billie's one of the most motivational people I've ever met," the musician once said. "And she's true and loyal. And she lives and sleeps and dedicates every moment of her life to the progression of women's sports."