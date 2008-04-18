Although it was a low-key family outing for the birthday girl and her boys, it had local snappers in quite a tizzy
Photo: © Big Pictures
Click on photos to enlarge
For Thursday's lunch celebrations the Spice Girl had chosen this local Tex-Mex, which was also the venue for Brooklyn's recent ninth birthday party
Photo: © Pink Taco
The family-oriented chain promises "authentic cuisine, funky decor, great music and the spiciest staff in town" - all in a fun atmosphere
Photo: © Pink Taco
18 APRIL 2008
Birthdays in the Beckham household are usually a lavish affair, involving private jets to surprise destinations and credit card-taxing shopping trips. But on Thursday, in keeping with their more laid-back California lifestyle, Victoria and her family marked Posh's 34th with an outing to a Mexican restaurant which serves £4-meals.
Carrying balloons, Posh's three excited sons – nine-year-old Brooklyn, Romeo, five, and Cruz, three – accompanied the Spice Girl and their father David to Pink Taco. A favourite haunt of the Beckhams, the family-friendly restaurant was the venue for their eldest boy's birthday party last month.
To attend the low-key festivities, Becks, who usually favours a sharp suit for family celebrations, was in jeans - though Victoria had dressed smartly in a summer day dress and heels.
The previous day, the high-profile couple enjoyed a more glitzy evening. They dined with new Hollywood friends English actress Kate Beckinsale and her director husband Len Wiseman at Beso, Eva Longoria's LA eatery. The Desperate Housewives actress was also among their party.