Scottish golfer Colin Montgomery ties the knot at Loch Lomond

20 APRIL 2008

With family and friends watching on, golfing star Colin Montgomerie and his partner Gaynor Knowles were married on Saturday at a lavish Loch Lomond wedding.



More than 300 guests, including supermodel Jodie Kidd and TV presenter Kirsty Gallagher, enjoyed a fabulous day at the prestigious 18th century Rossdhu House.



Wearing his clan tartan, Monty married his 41-year-old bride, who was dressed in a beautiful Grecian-style gown with crystal encrusted straps, by the waters of the picturesque Scottish loch. The wedding party then sat down to a steak and salmon.



Gaynor's daughters, Lindsey, Christie and Aimee, joined their new stepsisters Olivia and Venetia as bridesmaids. "George, Gaynor's son, gave his mother away," one guests revealed. "And Olivia gave a moving rendition of You Raise Me Up, which brought a tear to everyone's eye."



Not one to let anything get in the way of his beloved game, the 44-year-old Scot hosted a pro-celebrity golf tournament on the famous course for guests before the wedding. "Colin had everyone's tee-shots on the eight videoed and the worst were screened at the reception," the guests revealed. "That caused a few red faces."



The fun continued well into the night as the house was filled with the sound of Abba tribute band Bjorn Again.



The next day, the happy couple, who met two years ago, jetted off for a week-long honeymoon. Monty's back in action in May, for the Spanish Open.