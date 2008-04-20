With their own marriage celebrating 23 years this December, Yasmin and Simon Le Bon no doubt have lots of good advice to give their newlywed friends
Man about town Tim met the Swedish model on a blind date - "it sounds cheesy, but it's true" he says
Braving the weather, Jimmy Choo founder Tamara Mellon and her boyfriend Christian Slater ahead of the ceremony
The crème de la crème of Britain's social scene gathered together on Saturday to celebrate the wedding of art dealer Tim Jefferies and his gorgeous fiancée, Swedish model Malin Johansson.
With dashing gallery owner Tim having a reputation as one of the most immaculately dressed and well-groomed men on the social scene, the standard was already set high for the society wedding of the year. And the couple's 300 beautiful guests didn't let them down.
Leading the way was former supermodel Yasmin Le Bon and her handsome husband Simon. Looking elegant in a patterned strapless dress with a wrap to protect from the weather, the 43-year-old mum-of-three was every bit as stunning as the days when she graced the covers of Vogue and Elle.
Meanwhile, braving the cool temperatures in a flowing leopard-print gown was Jimmy Choo founder Tamara Mellon, accompanied by her Hollywood love, Christian Slater.
Other famous faces at the lavish Blenheim Palace bash included Jemima Khan, Strictly Come Dancing's Brendan Cole, Tom Ford, Elle Macpherson and former It girl Tamara Beckwith accompanied by her husband, Giorgio Veroni.