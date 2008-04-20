Despite her Hollywood credentials, Catherine showed she is still a Welsh girl at heart as she watched Joe Calzaghe win the big fight
A host of celebrities descended on Las Vegas to watch "The Pride of Wales" take on American fighter Bernard Hopkins
With a Welsh flag draped around her shoulders, Hollywood beauty Catherine Zeta Jones watched proudly as her fellow countryman Joe Calzaghe boxed his way to victory on Saturday night.
Sporting a bright yellow daffodil on her dress, the Oscar-wining actress joined a host of heavyweight stars in Las Vegas to watch 36-year-old Joe take on American boxer Bernard Hopkins.
Legendary singer Tom Jones sang his homeland's national anthem, Land Of My Fathers, before the "Pride of Wales" took to the ring in front of more than 14,000 fans.
Among the many famous faces joining Catherine to watch the big fight were Hollywood hardmen Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as one of the most well-known boxers in movie history, Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone.
Brit Simon Cowell, who has a home in the States, was also in the crowd to watch as Joe later described as "one of the toughest fights of my career".