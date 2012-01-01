Paul McCartney's ex-wife is the subject of one of three programmes following different high profile media stories. Heather Mills: What Really Happened? follows the former model's story in the months leading up to the couple's high-profile divorce proceedings Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Heather focus of 'What Really Happened?' documentary

22 APRIL 2008

Her life has captivated the attention of the British media in recent months, and now a new documentary on divorcee Heather Mills aims to delve behind the headlines.



In the programme, journalist Jacques Peretti – who last year presented a similar look at pop icon Michael Jackson – investigates the former-model's treatment by the media and looks behind the press stories.



Aiming to separate fact from fiction, Jacques follows Heather's story in the run-up to her high-profile divorce from Paul McCartney. Also included in the documentary is the first TV interview given by her father, Mark Mills, and another with Pamela Cockerill, the ghost writer for her autobiography.



Heather Mills: What Really Happened? screens April 22 on Channel 4 at 10pm.