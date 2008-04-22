The LA-based Canadian actor and his beautiful girlfriend Diane, who regularly rack up the air miles to be together, seemed in a world of their own as they arrived for an evening of classical music in New York
Photo: © Getty Images
Joining the lovebirds at the city's famed Metropolitan Opera House was Naomi Campbell, who was accompanied by fashion designer Stefano Pilati
Photo: © Getty Images
22 APRIL 2008
Troy star Diane Kruger admits it takes her twice as long to get ready when she's preparing for a reunion with boyfriend Joshua Jackson. And the Paris-based beauty's efforts to spice up their long-distance romance are clearly appreciated by her Canadian love, who works out of Los Angeles.
When the photogenic duo stepped out for a concert at New York's Metropolitan Opera House, the Bobby actor could not have looked more proud to have the stunning actress on his arm.
Despite the roll call of famous beauties also enjoying the event – among them Naomi Campbell and Eva Mendes - 27-year-old Joshua couldn't take his eyes off his stunning German date. And he stopped just outside the venue to caress Diane's hair and give her one last admiring glance before the performance began.