Reports of a split, which began when the former Big Breakfast presenter stepped out without her engagement ring at the BAFTAs, were confirmed this week
Twenty-eight-year-old Kelly is understood to have instrumented the break-up having re-evaluated her life after the death of her father Ken. "She spent a lot of time mulling over life and decided she was too young to settle down," says a source
23 APRIL 2008
When Kelly Brook was spotted at the BAFTAs on Sunday without her engagement ring reports began to circulate of a split between her and Titantic actor fiancé Billy Zane. And the spokesman for the 28-year-old British beauty confirmed on Tuesday the pair have gone their separate ways.
Kelly is said to have instrumented the separation after much soul searching and thinking over her life since her dad Ken died last November. Sources say she decided she was just too young to marry 42-year-old Billy, whom she met on the set of castaway thriller Three in 2004.
"The split is completely amicable, and the decision was made after long conversations here and in the US," reveals a source. "They remain good friends."
Billy is now expected to return to LA for good after moving out of the couple's £1 million farmhouse in Kent.