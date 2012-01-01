Judi and her 'Cranford' co-stars take period drama to Tinseltown

24 APRIL 2008

The residents of Cranford got the Hollywood treatment when they flew into Los Angeles for an entertainment industry event. Dame Judi Dench and her BAFTA-winning co-star Dame Eileen Atkins were in America to promote their popular period drama.



Accompanied by Imelda Staunton, who portrayed the town gossip alongside Judi and Eileen's Jenkyns spinsters in the TV adaptation of Elizabeth Gaskell's book, the screen veterans looked down-to-earth yet smart for their starry appointment.



Hoping to improve on their modest showing at the BAFTAs, the ladies have set their cap at the US Emmys and presented footage from the show to members of the Academy that decides the outcome of the awards. The programme is up for three gongs - including best miniseries, best actress and best supporting actress.



Cranford is not the only British production competing at the prestigious US gala. BBC costume drama Sense And Sensibility and the Daniel Radcliffe/Kim Cattrall WWI series My Boy Jack are also up for trophies at the September ceremony.