The actress, who recently launched her own fashion label with sister Savannah, showed how a boho queen makes the wardrobe staple work for her
Project Catwalk presenter and Chicago actress Kelly brings her own funky interpretation to the look
24 APRIL 2008
If you thought the little black dress was the preserve of Park Avenue princesses and the cocktail hour think again. Sienna Miller and her fellow London fashionistas showed exactly how the younger generation make the look cutting edge and cool at the NME music awards in America.
The Stardust actress premiered a low-necked PVC number possibly from her own Twenty8Twelve range at Wednesday's event. Adding hip accessories like a stripey, bolero-style jacket and a silver arm cuff meant Sienna nailed the modern movie star look.
Also showing why Brit girls rock when it comes to fashion was Kelly Osbourne, who put her own eclectic stamp on the wardrobe classic. The Chicago star opted for a distinctive black and white print version, teamed with a slick of red lippy and bags of 'rock princess' attitude.
The trio of UK talent was completed by Agyness Deyn - the current darling of the catwalks and the model being spoken of as the next Kate Moss - who wore a slick satin sheath accessorised with sassy ankle boots.