Pearly duo Denise and Johnny do St George's Day show from pub

24 APRIL 2008

Decked out in the traditional button-covered costumes of a cockney pearly king and queen, radio stars Johhny Vaughan and Denise Van Outen presented a very special broadcast from a pub in Chiswick on Wednesday morning.



The pair, who rose to fame in the Nineties on morning TV show The Big Breakfast, were joining millions of people across the country celebrating England's national day, named after its patron St George.



During the show, which was transmitted, fittingly, from an establishment named The George IV, they were joined by the remaining eight hopefuls from Andrew Lloyd Webber's TV talent show I'd Do Anything.



The costumes the pair had chosen for the occasion originated in 17th century, when street-sellers sewed mother-of-pearl buttons onto their clothing. Each London district once had a king and his donna, who were elected to safeguard the rights of street sellers from rivals. These days their successors are called upon to perform charitable duties instead.