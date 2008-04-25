At the 'BritWeek in LA' soiree Cat Deeley was among those representing the cream of UK TV personalities making it big in the States
Enthusiastically reflecting the evening's theme, American Batman star Michael Keaton arrived in this English country squire ensemble
Other guests who are now regulars on US TV included The Office star Lucy and her husband Owain
It's not clear if tea and crumpets were on the menu, but even so this was clearly a very British affair. From Brummie TV presenter Cat Deeley to Monty Python funnyman John Cleese and millionaire author Jackie Collins, the guests at 'BritWeek In LA' represented the UK's finest stateside talents.
Only in its second year, the event promoting British culture across the pond is already popular with the expat community. Thursday's soiree also drew Anglophiles such as Michael Keaton, who turned up in 'English gent' attire of a tweed jacket and waistcoat combo, plus brogues.
The Batman actor was rubbing shoulders with the new generation of transatlantic success stories typified by So You Think You Can Dance host Cat, who was showing off the kind of golden tan you get from lounging beside your own personal palm-fringed pool.
Another invitee currently living the American dream is The Office star Lucy Davis. The actress was accompanied by her actor husband Owain Yeoman, who recently bagged a part in bank heist drama The Nine.
Lucy, who's the daughter of comic Jasper Carrot, relocated to California a few years ago following a triumphant appearance at the Golden Globes. And not long after her arrival she landed a part in hit fashion industry sitcom Ugly Betty.