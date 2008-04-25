Celebrities

The Hamster to test drive chat show role for Richard and Judy slot

Top Gear star Richard Hammond has reportedly been given his own chat show, in a dry run to see who will take over Richard and Judy's 5pm Channel 4 show which ends in August.

Although Sir Terry Wogan is the frontrunner for the plum ₤1.2-million role, he faces stiff competition from the popular racing programme presenter. While Richard tries his hand at chat show hosting, Terry has apparently been given a four-week trial heading up a general knowledge quiz show for the channel.

If 69-year-old Terry - who already earns ₤800,000 for his BBC radio show - is successful, he could be signing a ₤1.2-million contract to work just 20 weeks a year.

Sources close to the negotiations insist he would be worth every penny. "Terry's a natural entertainer who doesn't need too much help from an autocue," said an insider. "He has the right style and warmth for daytime TV."


 