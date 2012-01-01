'Thrilled' Les Dennis welcomes baby Eleanor Grace into the world

26 APRIL 2008

TV presenter Les Dennis is "ecstatic" at becoming a dad for the second time. The comedian and his brunette fiancée Claire Nicholson became proud parents of a baby girl on Thursday.



"We're really thrilled," enthused the 53-year-old father. "This is a dream come true. We're ecstatic."



Eleanor Grace was born at 4.30am in a North London hospital weighing in at 8lb 11oz. She has a big brother, Philip, 28, from the comedian's first marriage.



Les and Claire, 53, revealed exclusively to HELLO! at the beginning of April that they were expecting a girl. "I was delighted," said Les, remembering the moment they found out. "Now I'll have one of each."



Now the former Family Fortunes presenter Les is enjoying some paternity leave from the touring musical Eurobeat.