The loved-up pair, who have been together nearly five years after meeting on I'm A Celebrity..., are in the States filming the lastest instalment of their own reality show
While chatting to celebrity blogger Perez Hilton over a coffee, Katie revealed she is excited to show off her new body as her alter-ego, glamour girl Jordan
26 APRIL 2008
While savvy businesswoman Katie Price has gone back to her brunette roots, hubby Peter Andre seems to have taken over the role as the blonde in the family with a new peroxide 'do.
In Los Angeles to film reality TV show Katie and Peter: The Next Chapter, the singer showed off his change of image as the couple checked out the clothing shops on Sunset Boulevard.
Later, Katie and Pete stopped off for a coffee and to film a chat with celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.
Meeting up with the American personality at a Sunset Plaza cafe, 29-year-old Katie had some good news for her legions of fans - her blonde alter-ego Jordan will soon be making a return to the public eye.
"Jordan will be back, don't worry," she told the gossip columnist. "She's just trying to think how to reinvent herself."