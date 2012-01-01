Gordon has his eyes on Canadian diners in the wake of US success

29 APRIL 2008

Already the owner of restaurants from Tokyo and Paris to Dubai, Gordon Ramsay is now looking to expand his culinary empire further. The fiery TV chef has revealed he's "heavily considering" opening a new eaterie in Canada, and has been checking out suitable properties in Vancouver and Toronto.



The 41-year-old made the announcement while in the country this week on the promotional trail for his new cook book, Gordon Ramsay's Fast Food. His Canadian vision, he says, comes after his success across the border in the US with shows Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares.



"It's opened up a completely new market, which is exciting," says the Scot, who spent seven-and-a-half months Stateside last year.



For now, the busy dad of four is keeping exact details of his plans under wraps. One thing he did say, though, is that recruiting top class workers for the new venture won't be a problem. "I have about two dozen Canadians working for me in London, so I am drawing on a pool of talent," he explains.