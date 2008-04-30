On her Miami 'hen' excursion Coleen - pictured last year in Ibiza - got plenty of attention from some of the city's hunky men
Her Manchester United player husband-to-be was left disgruntled after being ribbed by teammates about snaps published in the national press of his fiancée surrounded by male admirers
30 APRIL 2008
The Miami jaunt was meant to top up Coleen McLoughlin's tan ahead of her wedding in eight weeks time. As the 22-year-old Liverpuddlian checked out the party city's nightspots with a group of lively girlfriends, though, it was perhaps inevitable they would attract plenty of male attention, too.
Yet when pictures emerged over the weekend of the pretty lass surrounded by eager admirers, her football star fiancé Wayne Rooney was apparently a bit put out. Encouraged by his Manchester United pals, who'd also seen the images, the striker fired off a message to his girl.
"He texted her saying something like: 'Glad you're having such as a great time – don't forget about me!'," said a friend of the couple. The pair apparently had a heated exchange when they later talked on the phone, although by the end of the conversation things had reportedly calmed down.
Their spokesman played down reports of a falling out between the pair, who are planning a spectacular Italian ceremony in June. "Wayne wasn't surprised other blokes were after her," he said. "Yes, the pictures caused comments between Wayne and his teammates, but there was genuinely no issue."