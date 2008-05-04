Tom and Katie make time for their friends both old and new

When you find a perfect place to eat, it's only natural you want to share it with your friends. Which, it seems, is exactly what Hollywood's top couple Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were doing on Saturday.



Leaving their two-year-old daughter, Suri, in good hands, the glamorous couple were spotted leaving New York's trendy Italian eatery Orso with comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica. Tom and Katie have often been seen dining at Orso's Hollywood branch.



Laughing and smiling, the foursome clearly gets along well and embraced each other warmly as they said their farewells.



Meanwhile, Tom has also been making time for some older friends. Putting all talk of a rift between them, the Mission: Impossible actor invited David and Victoria Beckham to use his private jet and visit California's Napa Valley to celebrate their birthdays.



What he didn't tell the LA Galaxy heart-throb was that he and Katie would be inside the aircraft waiting to party with the couple.



Tom and Katie also recruited a number of high-profile pals, including Heidi Klum and her husband, Seal, to join in the fun.



"They were expecting a quiet trip for two," revealed a friend of David and Victoria, "but Tom secretly laid on the trip for Victoria’s birthday last weekend and David’s on Friday. They waited in the jet with cake and champers."



Celebrations continued in California's beautiful wine-growing region, where the group toured the vineyards before enjoying dinner cooked by a private chef.