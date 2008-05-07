Gordon Ramsay leads a royal celebration of improved British food

7 MAY 2008

Gordon Ramsay and fellow celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall were singing the praises of Britain's culinary achievements at a Buckingham Palace reception in their honour this week.



Speaking after having been presented to the event's host, the Queen, the Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares star said the country has lost its "dogmatic" culinary reputation over the last decade.



"Britain stands alone as an identity in cuisine," he insisted. "It can equally match the French now, the Italians and the Americans."



While at the Palace, Gordon and Hugh - both frontrunners in promoting native cuisine - took time to acknowledge the hard work behind the scenes in the royal kitchens. And as the canapés were produced, the two TV stars were determined a footman should sample the finger food on his tray.



Click here to see the video