The Liverpool lass showed why she's queen bee of the WAGs in this trendy summery ensemble, chosen for a shopping expedition in Manchester this week
However, when the TV presenter and her footie ace fiancé returned to their Bentley they found a parking warden about to issue them with a £30 fine
Parking crisis averted, Wayne climbed into his £120,000 motor and sped off home
8 MAY 2008
Bride-to-be Coleen McLoughlin had the WAG look down to a tee when she hit Manchester town centre to flex some plastic with footie ace fiancé Wayne Rooney this week. Making the most of the springtime sunshine in her trendy shift dress, flip-flops and dark sunglasses, the pretty Liverpudlian showed off the tan she topped up on her recent hen week jaunt to Miami.
However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the pair. Having purchased a few items in upmarket designer store Flannels the unsuspecting Manchester United star returned to his £120,000 Bentley to find he was about to be issued with a parking ticket.
After a brief chat to the parking warden though, the crisis was averted and Wayne and his fiancée headed home in the luxury set of wheels.
While the soon-to-be-wed couple clearly enjoy the odd retail session, it seems they don't expect their wedding guests to share a passion for shopping. The big-hearted pair have told guests invited to their nuptials next month to make a donations to Merseyside children's hospice Claire House and Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital, instead of buying wedding gifts.