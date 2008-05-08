Much-loved celebs join festivities as HELLO! marks 20th birthday

8 MAY 2008

From weddings and engagements to new babies and fabulous homes, HELLO! has been privy to the most intimate celebrations of the jet set and glamorous since 1988. So when the magazine turned 20 this month the guest list for the festivities was strictly A-list, with vivacious Dynasty actress Joan Collins heading up the well-known names in attendance.



The centrepiece of the birthday party – which also welcomed socialites-turned-media personalities Tamara Beckwith and Tara Palmer-Tomkinson - was the inauguration of a star-studded photographic exhibition featuring some of most iconic images featured in the magazine over the years.



Among them are a ground-breaking family album of the Duke and Duchess of York with their baby daughters, and the mag's first cover featuring Princess Anne, who also gave the first ever interview by a member of the royal family.



In the course of its unique history HELLO!, which pioneered the celebrity wedding exclusive, has covered 700 jet set nuptials. Most notable among these came in 2006 when it scooped other publications to unveil memorable images from Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' fairytale Italian ceremony. Also on display are the first unforgettable images of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Nouvel.



The dazzling photo retrospective runs until May 17 at London's Getty Images Gallery.