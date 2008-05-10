Looking stunning in a black and cream corset dress, Paris arrives at the famous Ed Sullivan Theatre wearing her new ring for a TV appearance
The couple snuggle up on a sofa at a Hollywood party last week
Paris Hilton has set Hollywood abuzz after being spotted with a ring on her engagement finger.
First seen wearing the two-band diamond piece as she promoted her new range of hair extensions, the socialite kept the stunning ring on for an appearance that night on US TV's popular The Late Show With David Letterman.
Pretty blonde Paris denied the band was an engagement ring, although it did come from her rock star beau, Benji Madden. "It's just a present," she said. "He's sweet."
Nevertheless, The Simple Life star will be taking a walk down the aisle at some point.
Revealing that the two had talked about marriage, Paris added: "I'm so happy. I'm so in love… I want to spend the rest of my life with him."