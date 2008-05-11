David Beckham scores with BritWeek celebrity football match

For once, David Beckham wasn't the only celebrity on the field as LA Galaxy prepared to take on the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Instead, the football ace was joined for a star-studded pre-match game featuring some of Britain's most famous faces.



A number of stars from the world of sport, film, TV and music joined the England player for a special "Showbiz" game in Los Angeles as part of BritWeek 2008. In its second year, the event – founded by American Idol's Nigel Lythgoe - promotes British culture across the pond.



Among those joining in the sporting fun were musician Ziggy Marley, former EastEnders star Sean Maguire and Strictly Come Dancing judges Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.



There were even famous faces in the audience. Watching on with David's three boys, Brooklyn, nine, Romeo, five, and three-year-old Cruz, were his good pals Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes and their children.



Saving his energy for his own game later that night, David himself was giving the honour of tossing the coin at the beginning of the celeb match. But fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Becks in action weren't disappointed. Fans at the celebrity game also got to see LA Galaxy play later that night.