Delighted to be celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mum to baby Nahla, Halle spent the day helping to raise money for a worthwhile cause
Joined by her band, the Go-Go's, Belinda Carlisle sang to encourage the runners as they were crossing the finishing line
After giving birth to her first baby, Nahla, in March, Mother's Day this year was always going to be a very special day for actress Halle Berry. And to give it even more significance, the kind-hearted star decided to spend the day at the EIF/Revlon annual charity run in Los Angeles.
Looking appropriately sporty in grey capri pants and a black fleece jacket, the cosmetics giant's celebrity ambassador joined Magnum star Tom Selleck and singer Belinda Carlisle at the LA Memorial Coliseum for the start of the race. It is the 15th year that the event, which raises money for women suffering from cancer, has taken place.
After crossing the finishing line, the 50,000 runners and walkers were then treated to a performance from Belinda and her band, The Go-Go's.