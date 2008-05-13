Charlize - who fronts the French fashion house's Dior J'adore perfume campaign - was among the Hollywood names checking out the Big Apple presentation of John Galliano's inter-season cruise collection
Photo: © Getty Images
New parents Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony also took up front row seats at the special show
Photo: © Getty Images
They were joined by Christina Aguilera and husband Jason Bratman, who welcomed their first child in January
Photo: © Getty Images
13 MAY 2008
With the next round of official runway presentations still months away, there was an opportunity for the style set to get their fashion fix this week as John Galliano presented his inter-season 2009 cruise collection in New York.
The A-list turnout at the special show was in danger of overshadowing the designs on stage. While Jennifer Lopez has been out of the limelight recently while concentrating on new arrivals, twins Emme and Max, the new mum took up a prominent position front row with husband Marc Anthony before he headed off to perform in a nearby venue.
Marc and J Lo weren't the only new parents from the music world checking out Galliano's sartorial vision for next year. Platinum-haired pop singer Christina Aguilera and her music executive husband Jordan Bratman - who welcomed their first son, Max, in January - were enjoying some alone time at the event.
Monster actress Charlize Theron - a vision in a purple gown with plunging neckline - was among the Hollywood screen stars turning up to see the French fashion house's luxurious new range.
Made for glamour-loving VIPs, it encompassed everything from diamante-encrusted swimsuits to princess-style ballgowns in pastel hues and Indian-inspired silk trousers and crop top combinations.