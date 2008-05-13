Charlize - who fronts the French fashion house's Dior J'adore perfume campaign - was among the Hollywood names checking out the Big Apple presentation of John Galliano's inter-season cruise collection

New parents Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony also took up front row seats at the special show

They were joined by Christina Aguilera and husband Jason Bratman, who welcomed their first child in January

